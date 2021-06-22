Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SADIA KHATEEB Raksha Bandhan: Shikara actress Sadia Khateeb roped in for Akshay Kumar starrer

Shikara actress Sadia Khateeb has joined the cast for Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Raksha Bandhan. The actress took to her Instagram and shared the update. Initially, the actress has won many hearts with her performance in the role of Shanti Dhar. Sadia shared a post a photo of her and the cast on her Instagram with the caption saying, “Next. This one for all the brothers and sisters. Nothing like a bond as special as that. Get ready to witness a story as unique as this bond. Shooting of #Rakshabandhan has begun!”.

Earlier, Akshay Kumar tweeted that he has started the shoot of Raksha Bandhan and said, ”Growing up my sister, Alka was my first friend. It was the most effortless friendship. @aanandlrai's #RakshaBandhan is a dedication to her and a celebration of that special bond ”Day one of the shoot today, need your love and best wishes”

"Raksha Bandhan" also features four new faces, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth, playing Kumar's sisters. The film is penned by writer couple Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon.

It was earlier this month only that the makers announced Bhumi Pednekar's association with the film. She will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay for ‘Raksha Bandhan' for the second time after the 2017 film, 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'.

Taking to Instagram to make the announcement, Bhumi had shared an image, where she can be seen sitting alongside Akshay and filmmaker Aanand L. Rai. "A very special film and a very special reunion. Am supremely excited to be collaborating again with two of my favourite creative powerhouses & humans. Am full of gratitude to be a part of this special, heart-touching story," she captioned the image.