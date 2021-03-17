Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAKHISAWANT2511 Rakhi Sawant starts shooting for her digital debut Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn

Bigg Boss 14 fame Rakhi Sawant has started shooting for a new web-series titled "Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn", going by her social media. The diva posted a clip from the shoot of the web-series on Instagram. In the video, Rakhi is seen enacting a scene for the cameras. "Shooting for my new series OTT Tawaif Bazaar-E-Husn directed by Marukh Mirza," Rakhi captioned the clip.

Replying to a user comment later, she said that it was difficult to portray a courtesan on screen. "Bhaisahab… I cannot beat Umrao Jaan best and Rekha ji you are the Bohot Mushkil Hai Tawaif ka Role Karna (it is very difficult to play a courtesan)," she wrote.

Details about the series are still under wraps. Rakhi shared that the show is directed by Marukh Mirza.

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant made headlines recently when she claimed that Javed Akhtar offered to write her biopic. Later, the legendry lyricist-writer also confirmed Rakhi's claims. Talking about her biopic, Raklhi also said that she would like to have Alia Bhatt play her character in the film.

Talking to ETimes, she said that Alia is a superb actress. She is bold, bindass and is fearless. She feels that these are the characteristics a person should have who is going to play her role. She also said that Priyanka Chopra and Radhika Apte have a spark and can play her part.

"I have gone through a lot of ups and downs but I never let anything affect my reputation. I have crossed many Lakshman Rekha and I handled everything in my life with grace," Rakhi added.

While Rakhi Sawant did not win Bigg Boss 14, she gained popularity as the most entertaining contestant this season. Rakhi Sawant quit Bigg Boss on the finale after accepting a Rs 14 lakh offer. The actress was in dire need of money as her mother is suffering from cancer and undergoing treatment in Mumbai.