Rajkummar Rao Harley-Davidson Fat Bob costs whopping Rs 18.14 lakh

Rajkummar Rao buys Harley-Davidson Fat Bob

Rajkummar Rao is all set to zoom across Mumbai roads with his brand new Harley-Davidson Fat Bob. The Made In India actor is channeling his inner Badass Babua from Bareilly Ki Barfi with his new baby worth Rs 18.14 lakh. Though the price may vary according to the model.

A Mumbai-based Harley-Davidson dealer shared a couple of pictures of the actor with his new purchase. He welcomed Rajkummar into the Harley family. "#Congratulations to #rajkumarrao on brand new Harley-Davidson #fatbob Cheers to open roads & new journeys! Welcome to the family of Seven Islands Harley-Davidson. Seven Islands Harley-Davidson," the caption read.

In the photo, Rajkummar is soon is a casual look. He is sporting black tee with track pants and yellow-tinted glasses.

Have a look:

On the professional front, Rajkummar's Made In China is set to release on October 25. The movie also stars Mouni Roy, Paresh Rawal, Boman Irani and Sumeet Vyas in important roles. Made In China has been directed by Mikhil Musale.

Rajkummar will also be seen in Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy Roohi-Afza, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. The actor has earlier collaborated with Vijan in his directorial debut Raabta and Stree, which was his production.