Proud husband Ajay Devgn lauds Kajol for doing Devi: A sensitive film that’s headed in the right direction

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is all praise for wife Kajol after watching the poster of her next short film Devi. On Thursday, Kajol shared the poster on social media and wrote, “A tale of nine women navigating through an unusual sisterhood thrust upon them by circumstance. The teaser of our powerful short film drops on 24th February 2020!” The film feature a number of talented women including Neha Dhupia, Shruti Haasan, and others.

Soon after the actress shared the poster, Ajay Devgn took to Twitter to laud her and wrote, “Women empowerment is not a statement for me. It’s a way of life. So proud that Kajol is doing Devi, a sensitive film that’s headed in the right direction.”

The short film Devi is reportedly based on true events and captures the life story of 9 oppressed women of our society. Interestingly the entire shoot of this short film has been completed in just two days. Directed by debutant Priyanka Banerjee, it stars Kajol, Shruti Hassan, Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Sandhya Mhatre, Rama Joshi, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashaswini Dayama.

Speaking about her debut in short film genre, Kajol told Mid Day, “I couldn’t have chosen a better subject for my first short film. My character, Jyoti, is vastly different from me, but uncannily, we share a lot of similarities. In today’s times when gender discrimination, abuse, and violence is being spoken about vociferously, films like Devi are far more relevant.”

On the professional front, Kajol was last seen opposite Ajay Devgn in their period-drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. She played the role of Tanhaji’s wife Savitribai.

