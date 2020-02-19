Hrithik Roshan impressed with Ajay Devgn-Kajol’s Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior: What an incredible movie

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hrithik Roshan impressed with Ajay Devgn-Kajol’s Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan was all praise for Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior after watching the film recently. The film had already blown away the fans with terrific performances and VFX and now when Hrithik watched it, he couldn’t hold himself rom singing praise for the cast and crew.

Hrithik wrote, “Just watched #Tanhaji what an incredible movie . Best action ever. @ajaydevgn and Kajol take a bow ! Saif is just brilliant . Entire cast/crew needs an applause for this massive effort! @Officialneha u were superb. What a film.”

Om Raut’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior broke many records at the box office. The film trended among the audience for more than a month even when new films hit the theaters. While Ajay played the role of Tanhaji Malusare, Kajol played his wife Savitribai and Saif Ali Khan impressed as the antagonist Udaybhan Rathod. The film on this Maratha warrior was also declared tax free in many states on the country.

Interestingly, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is currently the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2020, with a total collection of around Rs 275 crore domestically. Earlier, Ajay even thanked eth viewers for the endless support on his 100th film and tweeted, “Marching towards glory with all your love! Thank you for making #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior a blockbuster hit of 2020! #TanhajiUnitesIndia”

Earlier talking about the film, Ajay had said that it was the director, who came up with the idea of making a film on the Maratha warrior. "When he narrated me the idea I liked it very much. In schools, there was just one para about him in textbooks. It is amazing that how people like him sacrificed their lives. Even if the story was fictional it has that kind of power to excite you – it has heroism, drama, emotions. There are so many such heroes, who have sacrificed their lives for the country," he said.

