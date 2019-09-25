Priyanka Chopra trolled for backing Greta Thunberg. Aap rehne do, says Twitter

Priyanka Chopra trolled for supporting climate activist Greta Thunberg

Priyanka Chopra is not new to trolling. The actress gets trolled on social media every now and then. It may be her dress or a statement made by her which uselessly irked trolls. Currently, PeeCee is receiving backlash for her tweet in support of climate activist Greta Thunberg. The teen's powerful speech at the recently held UN Climate Action Summit went viral and since then, celebrities all around the world have lauded her and showed their support.

For unversed, Greta, in her hard-hitting speech rebuked world leaders for not giving the required attention to environmental issues. She asked leaders to not ignore the warnings as they have done for the last 30 years. Greta added that her generation is keeping an eye on them.

"Thank you @gretathunberg for giving us the much needed punch in the face, for bringing your generation together and showing us that we need to know better, do more to save what is most critical, At the end of the day, we only have this one planet, #HowDareYou (sic),'' the actress wrote.

Thank you @gretathunberg for giving us the much needed punch in the face, for bringing your generation together and showing us that we need to know better, do more to save what is most critical. At the end of the day, we only have this one planet. #HowDareYou https://t.co/IiQ5NUavpD — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) September 24, 2019

Soon after her tweet, netizens started reprimanding PeeCee and even asked her to sell her swanky car Rolls Royce. ''Lol sell your rolls Royce first,'' wrote a user calling her hypocrite.

''Dear Ms #Hypocrite ..the carbon footprints just from your Udaipur wedding extravaganza & multi-city 'receptions' was enough to kill a small planet's climate!! We won't even go into the sickening abuse of resources in your private lifestyle ..So, #HowDareYou take us all for fools!,'' wrote another user.

@priyankachopra sucking out carbon dioxide from atmosphere to help mankind reduce the carbon footprint on the planet..!#hypocrisy thy name is #Bollywood !#ClimateChange pic.twitter.com/CMCJDZ1DVL — Eternal Optimist 🇮🇳 (@optimistsurgeon) September 24, 2019

Yet another Twitter user wrote, ''That's big talk from someone who celebrity lifestyle, parties, wedding, vehicles, etc have a higher carbon footprint than an average village of 100 people in Asia or Africa! We haven't forgotten the dichotomy between Asthma during Diwali and Fireworks during your wedding!''.

That's big talk from someone who celebrity lifestyle, parties, wedding, vehicles, etc have a higher carbon footprint than an average village of 100 people in Asia or Africa!



We haven't forgotten the dichotomy between Asthma during Diwali and Fireworks during your wedding! — Jaisekhar Nair (@JaisekharNair) September 24, 2019

Priyankaji, aap rehne do! — शशांक (@iShhhshank) September 24, 2019

Earlier, Priyanka received backlash after her photos of smoking a cigarette went viral. She was even trolled for fireworks during her wedding in Udaipur. Actually, PeeCee, earlier claimed that she is asthmatic. ''Please meri saans ko berok rakhiye. Diwali pe patakho ko skip kijiye,'' she had said in the clip. Hence, it didn't go down well with netizens when social media was buzzing with her smoking and wedding fireworks news.

On the professional front, Priyanka is gearing up for the release of The Sky Is Pink, directed by Shonali Bose. The movie also features Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in important roles. The Sky Is Pink is scheduled to release on October 11.