Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka Chopra shares selfie with her 'Lil Big Boy'

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared a new picture with her pet dog Gino, and netizens are loving it. The actress posted a selfie with her German shepherd dog on Instagram.

In the pool-side photograph, Priyanka is seen with Gino resting his head over her arm. Both the actor and pet have droplets of water on them.

"My lil big boy! @ginothegerman," Priyanka wrote along the image, in which she is seen in a white-rimmed sunglasses and a bikini.

Priyanka's singer-husband Nick Jonas also liked the post, her fans also reacted to it by calling it "adorable".

Earlier, Priyanka shared that she is in the mood to soak in the last few days of summer.

Priyanka shared a picture on Instagram where she is seen standing in the sun. She wears a floral dress and completes the look with a messy bun, big sunglasses and hoop earrings.

"The last few days of summer," she captioned the image.

Recently, PC celebrated their eldest pet Diana’s birthday on Instagram by sharing adorable posts for her. The actors are parents to three fur babies, pet pooch Diana, German shepherd Gino and a Husky-Australian shepherd mix named Panda.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently staying in Los Angeles together. She will next be seen in her upcoming Netflix film The White Tiger. Apart from that PC also has a Netflix's superhero film We Can Be Heroes and a film with actress-comedian Mindy Kaling in the pipeline. As per reports the actress has also been roped in to be a part of Matrix 4 cast.

PC will soon be seen hosting a sangeet-themed show with Nick Jonas for Amazon and is even a part of another Amazon project, Citadel, which is a series and will star Game Of Thrones actor Richard Madden who played the role of Robb Stark in the popular TV show.

