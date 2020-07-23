Priyanka Chopra shares motivational post among fans

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka Chopra imparts words of wisdom among fans

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Thursday shared a motivational post on Instagram for her fans. "Don't let the challenges of today stop us from achieving our dreams of a better tomorrow'. She captioned the post as, ‘You got this!'," Priyanka wrote. It seems several fans were waiting for such motivation to inspire them. "I needed this kind of motivation. Thank you for sharing," a user commented.

"Your journey has always inspired me. You are an idol for so many people," another one wrote.

Priyanka will soon complete 20 years in showbusiness.

A few days ago, she shared a video in which she spoke about her plans of sharing "20 monumental moments" of her career in the coming days to "celebrate 20 years in the entertainment business".

After being crowned Miss World 2000, Priyanka Chopra made her debut as an actor with the 2002 Tamil film Thamizhan, in which she co-starred with south actor Vijay. Next year, she stepped into Bollywood with Sunny Deol's The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy. Since then, she has featured in several Hindi films such as Kismat, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Aitraaz, Blackmail, Waqt: The Race Against Time, Krrish, Don, Love Story 2050, God Tussi Great Ho, Fashion (for which she even won the National Film Award for the Best Actress), Kaminey, Drona, 7 Khoon Maaf, Barfi!, Agneepath, Mary Kom and Dil Dhadakne Do, among many others.

Priyanka Chopra broke into American TV with Quantico, which she headlined. She then made her debut opposite Dwayne The Rock Johnson in the film version of Baywatch. Her last films were Netflix's Isn't It Romantic and The Sky Is Pink, back home.

Priyanka has Netflix's superhero film We Can Be Heroes and a film with actress-comedian Mindy Kaling lined-up. She will also be seen in Netflix film The White Tiger and Amazon's series titled Citadel.

