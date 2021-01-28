Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA JONAS Priyanka Chopra reveals how she escaped major 'wardrobe malfunction' at Cannes 2019

Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas never fails to impress her fans with her fashion and style statement. From a traditional saree to a beautiful gown, she knows how to nail every outfit with panache. The actress, who will soon be releasing her autobiography Unfinished, revealed how she has managed to escape a major 'wardrobe' malfunction. Taking to her Instagram, PeeCee shared the story of the last time she was at the Cannes Film Festival, in 2019.

The actress revealed that 'just five minutes' before stepping on the red carpet her dress' zipper broke. But her amazing team managed to save her from a wardrobe malfunction.

"I may look chill on the outside here, but little did everyone know I had just been freaking out on the inside. The delicate zipper to this vintage @roberto_cavalli dress broke as they were zipping it up minutes before I had to leave for the red carpet at Cannes last year. The solution? My amazing team had to sew me into the dress on the way in the 5 minute car ride," PeeCee said.

"Find out more BTS stories like this from the Met Gala, Miss World and more in my memoir #Unfinished! Available for pre-sale now in the link in my bio," she added.

In 2019, Priyanka's husband, Nick Jonas, had also accompanied her to Cannes. Priyanka wore a stunning custom-made fiery Robert Cavalli shimmery black and red embellished off-shoulder gown. The outfit had a thigh-high slit. She represented a few brands and even hosted the Vanity Fair party with Nick.

On the work front, Priyanka is currently seen in the web film, The White Tiger. She recently wrapped up shooting of her upcoming Hollywood romantic film, Text For You.