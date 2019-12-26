Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' 'happiest Christmas' is loaded with sun, snow and ski-doo ride

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrated Christmas with a ski-doo ride togther

The Christmas celebration is still on for Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra thanks to the time zone. So after the special cookie preparation session together on Christmas eve, the couple decided to spend their Christmas with some snow adventure together. Priyanka and Nick celebrated this special day with ski-doo ride together. And what else can Nick wish if he has his lady love smiling? Nick shared a picture of Priyanka Chopra smiling ready to go on a ski-doo ride with him.

Sharing the pictures from their Ski-doo ride session On Instagram, Nick wrote, "Nothing better than seeing her smile. #christmas"

Priyanka too shared videos and pictures from their ski-doo ride and wrote, "Santa drove in on my bat mobile!! Aaaah! My husband knows me so well! Thank you baby. I love you! "

The Christmas celebrations for Priyanka and Nick seemed completed with family get together.

Priyanka also took to her Instagram to wish her fans on Christmas. PC shared a picture with Nick on this special day. In the picture, Priyanka and Nick look super adorable together and they pose together holding each other. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "It’s the happiest Christmas. From ours to yours. Merry Christmas "

On the work front, Priyanka recently finished the shoot of her Netflix film The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao. The film helmed by Ramin Bahrani captures the journey of a tea vendor from a small village who goes on to become a successful entrepreneur in the city. The actress recently shot for a schedule of the film in the capital city of Delhi.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra Jonas beats Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan and others to grab the number one position in IMDB's "Top 10 Stars of Indian Cinema and Television" list.

