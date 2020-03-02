Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas got in complete 'cowboy' feels for the weekend. See photos

Image shared by Nick Jonas on Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas do everything in style and when it came to spending their weekend together, the couple decided to get their cowboy boots on. Nick Jonas took to his Instagram to share pictures from his weekend getaway with wife Priyanka. The could be seen going on a horse ride on a beach in California. Looking at the pictures this seems like the perfect Sunday to chill with your partner leaving behind the hassles of the past week behind.

In the picture, Nick could be seen carrying out his all-black look paired with a black hat while Priyanka chose an olive green hat and jacket to go with her black attire.

The past week had been quite an eventful one for Nick, who hade his debut as a coach on singing reality show The Voice. Priyanka shared a series of social media posts cheering Nick. She also shared an adorable video of herself turning into a cheerleader for her singer husband while the duo watched the premiere episode in their plush theatre.

Nick recently took to social media to share a thank you post for his fans as his song 'Sucker' completed a year of its release. The video song, which also featured Priyanka, marked the reunion of the Jonas Brothers. The singer shared a picture from the sets of the video and said, "We've had so many ups and downs as a band & today as we're all sitting here reflecting on the last year, we can't help but realize how lucky we are. We have the best fans in the world and we get to do all of this as a family?! Happy 1 Year to you guys and we love you all. Thank you!"