Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas raise the mercury in their new music video 'What a man gotta do'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in their new music video

The Jonas Brothers along with their wives have kicked off 2020 with a peppy track. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' new music video What a man gotta do is out and we are awestruck the crackling chemistry between this hot couple. In the latest video, Priyanka features with the other Jonas wives, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas. Earlier the trio also starred in the Jonas brothers' 2019 music video, Sucker, which was a massive hit.

Priyanka took to Instagram on Friday to share the latest video with her 48.4 million followers. "OUT NOW. #WhatAManGottaDoVideo @nickjonas @jonasbrothers," she captioned the post.

Priyanka even posted a brief video from the shoot in her Instagram story. Giving a sneak peek into what goes behind the sets, she wrote, "Always need me some Bollywood #gotthewindinmyhair''.

A day prior to the release of the music video, Priyanka shared a glimpse of it with the captioned: "I'm risky... he's the business." The couple is seen giving tribute to the 1983 film "Risky Business".

For the unversed, The Jonas Brothers have also been nominated for Grammy under the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for Sucker.