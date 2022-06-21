Priyanka Chopra Jonas deletes Instagram account? Here's what her team said

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Jonas deletes Instagram account? PeeCee fans panicked when they couldn't find global star Priyanka Chopra's Instagram account. They looked into the social media app but it mysteriously and they couldn't find it. It lead them to believe that she might have deleted it. Several fans rushed to the account managed by the actress' team by the name of "Team Priyanka Chopra Jonas."

"Where is Priyanka Chopra Instagram account?" "Why can't I see PeeCee on Instagram?" "Please restore the account we miss her so much already." "What happened to her account I can't find it." such were the comments on the latest video posted by Team PC.

Calming them down, the team promptly responded to fan queries. "We are working with Instagram to restore the account! We will sort this out asap," the comment read.

Priyanka is one of the most followed Bollywood celebs and Indians on Instagram. The actress has a massive fan base with over 75.2 million plus Instagram followers. She also makes sure to keep her fans updated about her personal and professional life through the photo-sharing app. While recently, she gave a glimpse of her Father's Day celebration with Nick Jonas and Malti Marie.

Apart from this, Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming spy-thriller series 'Citadel'. The actress took to Instagram, where she shared a reel. In the clip, she can be seen driving around with her dog. Alongside the video, she wrote: "And it's finally a wrap! Thank you to everyone who made this mammoth task possible and fun. Thx Atlanta. See you next time."

On the Bollywood front, Priyanka will be seen in 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar.

Priyanka has also signed up for an adaptation of Shilpi Somaya Gowda's novel 'The Secret Daughter', in which she will share the screen space with with Sienna Miller.