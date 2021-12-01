Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nick Jonas reveals he has 'a lot of friends' in Bollywood, hints towards possible debut

Global star Priyanka Chopra's singer husband Nick Jonas recently opened up about his Bollywood debut and how he feels about the Indian Hindi cinema. In a recent interview, Nick revealed that he was open to take up a role in Bollywood, if the right offer came his way. He also expressed his love for Hindi songs and said that he and Priyanka played them at their house parties. Talking to Khaleej Times, Nick said, "I love Bollywood films- I've gotten more familiar in the last couple of years after being with my wife; it’s certainly something that I would be interested in doing. I’ve gotten a lot of friends now in that industry and I think it’s just a phenomenal film industry, the work they do is very inspiring and if the right thing came up, who knows? Maybe I’d jump in!"

Talking about Bollywood music, he said, "I think it’s amazing. I obviously listened to quite a lot of it while I was in India and also at our wedding, we had a lot of great Indian music and Bollywood music. It’s the best kind of music to dance to and it’s definitely what we play at our house parties!"

On December 1, 2018, Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in a traditional Indian and Christian style wedding. Their wedding was held at a massive landscape at the Taj Umaid Bhavan Palace in Jodhpur, India, a massive land overlooking the city.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in The White Tiger and has a number of projects in the pipeline. While for Nick, he recently appeared in Priyanka's roast video that caught limelight and gave rise to their divorce rumours.