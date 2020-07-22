Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka Chopra set to go down memory lane as she completes 20 years in entertainment industry. Watch video

It's an unending celebration for Priyanka Chopra! After celebrating her birthday and proposal anniversary, the actress shared another good news of the completion of 20 years in the entertainment industry. However, this time she won't be celebrating the milestone alone. Taking to Instagram, PeeCee shared a video asking fans to join in the celebration as she shares 20 momentous occasions through the years. After being crowned Miss World 2000, Priyanka went on to step into the world of movies through a Tamil film Thamizhan after which she made her Bollywood debut in 'The Hero: Love Story of a Spy.'

Along with the video she shared Priyanka wrote, "020 marks my 20 years in the entertainment industry! What?! You all have been by my side throughout this journey and your loyalty & support means the world to me. Join me as I take this trip down memory lane & celebrate #20in2020." She was seen looking stunning as usual wearing a mint green ensemble.

Have a look at the same here:

Fans all around the world poured in adorable wishes on her birthday. Later, she thanked everyone through a heartfelt note reading, "Just want to take a second to thank every single person who took the time to wish me a happy birthday. Your thoughtfulness was so heartwarming and truly made the day that much more special. Thank you, thank you! Lots of love to you all."

Image Source : INSTA Priyanka's note after her birthday

On her special day, husband and singer Nick Jonas shared a sweet post for her and wrote, "I could stare into your eyes forever. I love you baby. You are the most thoughtful, caring and wonderful person I have ever met. I am so grateful we found one another. Happy birthday beautiful."

On Monday she shared an adorable mirror selfie and recalled the day when Nick proposed to her for marriage. She captioned the picture, "To the greatest joy of my life. 2 years ago on this day you asked me to marry you! I may have been speechless then but I say yes every moment of everyday since. In the most unprecedented time you made this weekend so incredibly memorable. Thank you for thinking of me all the time. I am the luckiest girl in the world! I love you @nickjonas."

On the professional front, Priyanka was last seen in Shonali Bose directorial 'The Sky Is Pink' which also featured Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in the lead. Next up she has Netflix original from 'The White Tiger' opposite Rajkummar Rao.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

ao.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage