Priyanka Chopra expresses happiness over Gully Boy's Oscar entry, watch video

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy has been one of the most loved films of this year. With a story that resonated so well with the fans, and the entire concept so different, the movie has been selected as India's official entry to the 92nd Oscar Awards. Talking about the same, Priyanka Chopra Jonas at an event said, “We send one film each year as our entry for Oscars. Every year, one film gets selected that is sent as an entry for the foreign film category. But this time, what is really special about Gully Boy is firstly it’s a beautiful film and secondly every person who is attached to this movie is my friend. Thirdly, I really feel there’s a lot of potential in this film to reach the final five."

She further said, "My dream is that Hindi cinema should be appreciated internationally as well. And I feel Gully Boy is one film that represents our industry very well. So I am very happy and would support the team as much as I can."

Priyanka Chopra's The Sky Is Pink is slated for its release on October 11, 2019, and will also mark her return to Bollywood after Bajirao Mastani.

