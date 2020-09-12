Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka Chopra chops her hair short, shares adorable selfie

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Saturday shared a glimpse of her new haircut. In her latest Instagram picture, Priyanka flaunts chopped hair. She has experimented with bangs this time. The 'Baywatch' actor posted an adorable smiling selfie to Instagram and flaunted her new trimmed bangs. In the picture, Priyanka is seen smiling as she proudly flaunted her gorgeous new look. Her new hairstyle, bangs or a fringe, seems to be shorter than before and had a hint of waves in them. The 'Bajirao Mastani' actor is seen sporting a perfect lipstick and minimal makeup.

"New hair, don't care," she captioned the post. Have a look at her new post here:

A few days back, she had shared a video of herself depicting her excitement for the new season of IPL. She wrote alongside, "I looooooove Cricket!!!! So I’m super excited! Like the anthem 'Aayenge Hum Wapas' says...The Dream 11 IPL is back!!... and I'm going to catch it on @HotstarUSA."

Priyanka's new look has got a thumbs up from colleagues and fans. Among impressed industry colleagues was actress Patralekhaa. She posted a heart-eye emoji. Reacting to the image, a user commented: "You look cute Priyanka." Another user wrote: "Bangs suiting you completely."

Priyanka recently announced she has finished writing her memoir, "Unfinished", and is all set to release the book. Currently living in the US with husband, pop star Nick Jonas, she is all set to make her digital debut with "The White Tiger", co-starring RajKummar Rao.

-With IANS inputs

