Priyanka Chopra becomes first Indian celebrity to go #BehindTheTweets

Monday, October 07, 2019
     
Priyanka Chopra is the first Indian celebrity to feature in Twitter's #BehindTheTweets video series

New Delhi Updated on: October 07, 2019 18:06 IST
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is the first Indian star to feature on microblogging site Twitter's video series #BehindTheTweets.

#BehindtheTweets is a video series, shot with different celebrities where they unveil the secrets and the stories behind their much talked about tweets.

The 37-year-old actor, who is currently in India to promote her upcoming Hindi film "The Sky Is Pink", has shot videos for the series and the first clip was released by the platform on Monday. The video featuring Priyanka has got over 2 million views in a few hours of its upload

"I've used Twitter for quite some time now and it was so much fun to revisit my older tweets and remember the stories behind them with #BehindTheTweets.

"I think I’m going to do this every couple of years just to relive some of the fun, crazy moments in my life, much like I’ve been doing during promotions for my current film, 'The Sky is Pink'. It’s like a timeline of your thoughts and emotions," Priyanka said in a statement.

She joins Hollywood names like Blake Lively, Jonas Brothers, and Cole Sprouse among others to go #BehindTheTweets.

The second video featuring Priyanka will go live soon.

Priyanka Chopra is currently busy promoting her upcoming film, The Sky is Pink. Directed by Shonali Bose, the film is based on the life of the author and motivational speaker late Aisha Chaudhary. Apart from Priyanka the film also stars Farhan Akhtar and Dangal-girl Zaira Wasim. The Sky is Pink releases on October 11.

(With PTI inputs)

