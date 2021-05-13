Prasoon Joshi reacts after Amitabh Bachchan credits him for poem

Image Source : TWITTER/PRASOON JOSHI, AMITABH BACHCHAN Prasoon Joshi, Amitabh Bachchan

Poet-lyricist Prasoon Joshi has reacted after veteran Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan rectified his error and credited Joshi for the poem which he had recited on social media. "I feel humbled if my poem 'Ruke na tu' can provide support in these difficult times, which has been recited by respected Amit ji with all his heart, as always. Several sites in the internet consider it as a creation of respected late poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. It is an honour that his craft is reflected in my work. My respect to Ma Saraswati," Joshi tweeted in Hindi late on Wednesday.

It all began with Amitabh Bachchan reciting the poem "Ruke na tu" on social media on Tuesday and erroneously claiming it as the creation of his father, late poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

Bachchan took to social media on Wednesday to rectify the mistake he made the day before and acknowledged in a tweet that the poem is actually written by poet-lyricist Prasoon Joshi.

Bachchan had recited Joshi's poem in an attempt to encourage frontline workers amid India's battle with a raging second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

