Prabhas Birthday Special Baahubali 2 sets unseen New pictures: Prabhas is counted amongst one of the finest actors which our industry has got. On his 40th birthday, let's have a look at some of the rare pictures taken during the shoot of Baahubali and Baahubali 2.

Prabhas is counted amongst one of the finest actors in Indian cinema. The way he played the majestic role in Baahubali and Baahubali 2 with such ease, he became a household name with people falling in love with his persona every minute. His career in the Telugu film-industry began nearly 15 years ago when he played the lead role in Eeshwara. After that, there was no looking back. The actor proved his acting mettle through a number of roles he played in films like Ek Niranjan, Mr. Perfect, Varsham, Mirchi, Chhatrapati, etc.

The much-loved actor is celebrating his 40th birthday on October 23. On his special day, get ready to fall in love with him all over again looking at some of his rare and unseen pictures from the sets of his film Baahubali.

Happy Birthday Prabhas: Unseen pictures of the actor fom Baahubali sets will leave you wanting for more

Happy Birthday Prabhas: Unseen pictures of the actor from Baahubali sets will leave you wanting for more

Happy Birthday Prabhas: Unseen pictures of the actor from Baahubali sets will leave you wanting for more

Happy Birthday Prabhas: Unseen pictures of the actor from Baahubali sets will leave you wanting for more

Happy Birthday Prabhas: Unseen pictures of the actor from Baahubali sets will leave you wanting for more

Happy Birthday Prabhas: Unseen pictures of the actor from Baahubali sets will leave you wanting for more

Happy Birthday Prabhas: Unseen pictures of the actor from Baahubali sets will leave you wanting for more

Happy Birthday Prabhas: Unseen pictures of the actor from Baahubali sets will leave you wanting for more

Happy Birthday Prabhas: Unseen pictures of the actor from Baahubali sets will leave you wanting for more

Happy Birthday Prabhas: Unseen pictures of the actor from Baahubali sets will leave you wanting for more

On the professional front, Prabhas was last seen in the film Saaho opposite actress Shraddha Kapoor.