Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@MPSANTOSHTRS PICS: Aamir Khan and Naga chaitanya take part in 'Green India Challenge'

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan on Sunday participated in the 'Green India Challenge' by planting saplings in Hyderabad. The actor, who is currently on a visit to Hyderabad, participated in the Green India Challenge at the old airport at Begumpet. The lead actor of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' with his co-star Naga chaitanya and Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar planted the saplings. Aamir appreciated the efforts of Santosh Kumar in taking forward the Green India Challenge and appealed to people to come forward for actively participating in the plantation.

The actor said he has seen many challenges but Green India Challenge has become key driver for improving greenery. Green India Challenge representatives Ram Mohan and Raghava were also present at the event.

Celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar, Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Shruti Haasan, Shraddha Kapoor, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Prabhas, Krishna, Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu, Rajamouli, Samanta, Pullela Gopichand, P.V. Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Sania Mirza have participated in the challenge till now.

On the professional front, Aamir will be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha.' Directed by Advait Chandan, the film an official Hindi remake of the Oscar Award-winning 1994 film 'Forrest Gump', which featured Hollywood star Tom Hanks in the titular role. Besides him, the Hindi version also features Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role. Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya is also playing the role of an army officer. This is the first Bollywood film for Naga Chaitanya, son of leading Tollywood actor Nagarjuna. Also, the film stars Mona Singh in a pivotal role.

The major portions of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' were shot in Punjab and Ladakh. It was in 2018 that Aamir Khan bought the rights of the film and officially launched production in 2019. It was originally scheduled for a release on Christmas 2020 but the shooting was delayed due to Covid-19 pandemic.