Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PARESHRAWAL1955 Paresh Rawal receives COVID-19 vaccine

Veteran actor and former BJP MP Paresh Rawal on Tuesday said that he has received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. The 65-year-old actor took to Twitter and shared a picture, flashing the victory sign at a vaccine centre. "V for vaccines! Thanks to all the doctors and nurses and the front line health care workers and the scientists. Thanks @narendramodi," Rawal tweeted.

His wife, actor and life skills teacher Swaroop Rawal also recently received the first jab of the vaccine. "Follow the leader... I got my #COVID19Vaccine did you?" the 62-year-old actor had tweeted on March 6.

Other Indian celebrities who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine include veteran actor-MP Hema Malini, Jeetendra, actor-politician Kamal Haasan, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, comedian Johny Lever and actor Satish Shah. Alongside a picture which features Senior Roshan getting vaccinated with a smile on his face, the 'Koi Mil Gaya' director tweeted, "First dose of Covishield taken, go ahead." The same photo was shared on Instagram alongside a caption reading, "Unique day once in our lifetime 4321, 4th March 21 to get vaccinated GO AHEAD."

Not just him, but also his wife and actor Hrithik Roshan's mother Pinkie Roshan took to her unverified Instagram profile and shared, "Covieshield vaccine taken...it's better to shield than to expose."

The government, on March 1, launched the nationwide drive of getting everyone above 60 years of age -- and those aged between 45-59 with co-morbidities -- get vaccinated.