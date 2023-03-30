Oscars winning The Elephant Whisperers makers Kartiki and Guneet Monga meet PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@NARENDRAMODI The Elephant Whisperers makers meet PM Modi

Oscars winning documentary The Elephant Whisperers made India proud on the international stage. The makers Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga are currently celebrating the huge win. They recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had all the golden words to say to them. Sharing the photos from the meet on Twitter, Pm Modi lauded the 'cinematic brilliance and success of the film.' and congratulated them for bringing global attention.

PM Modi tweeted, "The cinematic brilliance and success of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ has drawn global attention as well as acclaim. Today, I had the opportunity to meet the brilliant team associated with it. They have made India very proud."

Earlier, PM Modi had lauded The Elephant Whisperers film producer Guneet Monga during Man Ki Baat and said, "This month producer Guneet Monga and director Kartiki Gonsalves brought laurels to the country by winning an Oscar for their documentary, 'The Elephant Whisperers'"

Meanwhile, 'The Elephant Whisperers' tells the story of an indigenous couple named Bomman and Bellie who are entrusted with an orphaned baby elephant named Raghu. They take great pains to ensure that the fragile, injured infant survives and grows to be a healthy tusker. Set in the Mudumalai National Park in the state of Tamil Nadu, the documentary also highlights the natural beauty of the location. It explores the life of tribal people in harmony with nature.

