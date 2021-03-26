Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JACKIE SHROFF, VIJAY VARMA Jackie Shroff's Vikram-Betal moment with Vijay Varma in OK Computer

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff has opened up on his experience of a piggyback ride on actor Vijay Varma in the new web series "OK Computer". In the web show, the two actors have created a modern-day Vikram-Betal sequence.

In the series, Jackie Shroff plays a character called Pushpak, a cult leader who is seen without clothes. In one particular scene, Vijay had to carry Shroff on his back. "I am sure piggybacking for this scene was not as comfortable for Vijay as it was for me. I literally put my entire weight on his back as my character, Pushpak was supposed to look least bothered with what was happening around him -- whether he was being arrested or the fact that he was not wearing any clothes," Shroff said.

"My brief for the scene was very simple... to not give a damn about anything and just let things happen. It was Vijay on the other hand who had to portray a complex feeling of seeing a naked man standing in front of him without a care in the world and then the dilemma of how to arrest an eccentric person like Pushpak. I feel that both of us along with all the other actors in the scene played our part to make it as hilarious as possible," he added.

Yesterday, the actor took to his Instagram and shared a glimpse of his character. While sharing the video, the actor wrote "One man’s technology is another man’s enslavement. Pushpak is the mastermind behind JJM, an anti-tech, anti-science, anti-gravity cult determined to go back to the ‘good old days. Whether you like it or not, they’re taking you with them"

The official Twitter handle of Disney+ Hotstar dropped the news of the trailer release on Tuesday. The web show, set in 2031 has a voice-over that welcomes us to the future. "Kitna hi control kar loge future ko jab future hi aapko control karne waala hai? Watch the Trailer now," Disney+ Hotstar official handle wrote.

"OK Computer" streams on Disney+ Hotstar from today. The series also features Radhika Apte, Rasika Dugal, Vibha Chibber, Sarang Sathaye, Ratnabali Bhattacharjee and Kani Kusruti among others. This unconventional six-episode series that focuses on the battle between ideologies, is being directed by Anand Gandhi, the man behind critically-acclaimed movies like 'Ship of Theseus' and 'Tumbbad', along with Pooja Shetty and Neil Pagedar.

-with IANS inputs