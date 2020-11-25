Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MOVIEINFO/NUSHRAT Nushrratt Bharruccha all set for 'Chhorii' and 'Janhit Mein Jaari'

Actress Nushrratt Bharruccha has commenced shooting for her next film, Chhorii, in Madhya Pradesh. The shoot began in Pipariya, Hoshangabad district on Wednesday. The filming kicked off after the mahurat puja, which was attended by the cast and crew who kept their masks on. Not only this, the actress even has another project in the pipeline which is none other than Omung Kumar's new film titled 'Janhit Mein Jaari' that is set to go on floors in March 2021.

The team of 'Chhorii' will film throughout December across the state, with a few days to be shot subsequently in Mumbai in the final schedule. The locations include dense sugarcane fields and villages. In addition, an elaborate set has been constructed to recreate typical village dwellings.

Speaking about 'Janhit Mein Jaari,' boxing champion MC Mary Kom took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce the next film of Omung Kumar, who had helmed the 2014 Priyanka Chopra-starrer that was based on her life. The film's poster focuses on a woman's hand holding a megaphone, with the map of India formed by humans in the background.

Mary tweeted the poster and wrote: "Ek womaniya sab pe bhaari... ye soochna hai #JanhitMeinJaari! I'm looking forward to this film, it's such an interesting concept." The director replied saying: "Thank you so much Mary."

"Dream Girl" director Raaj Shaandilyaa has written the story of the film, which is set to release in 2021. While "Chhorii" is a horror film with a social message. It also stars Mita Vasisht, Rajesh Jais and Saurabh Goyal. The film is directed by Vishal Furia, known for his Marathi film "Lapachhapi".

-With IANS inputs