'No Delta variant in my society': Suniel Shetty clarifies after BMC seals his building

Actor Suniel Shetty took to social media to refute reports claiming that his building has been sealed by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, calling it misreporting and fake news. Shetty, who resides in Prithvi Apartments in South Mumbai's Altamount Road, tweeted claiming there is no "Delta Variant" in his building society. The actor said that while a notice has been put up on one wing, the entire building has not been sealed.

"Wow! Must say that fake news spreads quicker than any virus. People, pls don't spread panic. There's NO Delta Variant' in my building society. Just one COVID+ case & the patient is recuperating at Breach Candy hospital. The others are currently negative and self quarantined," Suniel Shetty tweeted on Monday evening.

"My building is safe and the family is fine. One wing has a notice up but NO T entire building sealed as being misreported. My mother, my wife Mana, #Aha n, #Athiya & my staff; as well as the entire Bldg are fine & thank U for your good wishes. Sorry folks no #DELTA," he mentioned in a separate tweet.

On Monday it was reported that The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sealed several floors of a posh building in south Mumbai where Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty lives with his family due to rising Covid-19 cases reported from there.

As per BMC's Covid-19 protocols, if there are more than five active cases in any particular building, it is eligible for sealing to prevent further spread of the contagion.

However, the fitness-buff Shetty and his family are currently out of town and are not affected by the BMC D Ward action.