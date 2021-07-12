Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUNIEL.SHETTY Suniel Shetty's building in South Mumbai sealed due to COVID19 positive cases

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty's building in South Mumbai has been sealed due to positive Covid-19 cases. BMC Assistant Commissioner Prashant Gaikwad informed about the development saying that the 'Prithvi Apartments' located at Altamount Road, South Mumbai has been sealed. He also added that the actor's entire family is safe.

"BMC has sealed 'Prithvi Apartments' building located at Altamount Road, South Mumbai as few people found #COVID19 positive. Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty resides in the building. Sunil Shetty's entire family is safe: BMC Assistant Commissioner Prashant Gaikwad," ANI tweeted.

The actor, who is well known for his fitness routine, recently took a trip down memory lane and shared a picture from his early acting days. The actor, whose fans adore him for his fitness and healthy lifestyle, uploaded a stunning throwback picture where he is seen flexing muscles. A young Suniel is seen posing in a sleevless jacket, showing off his well-built biceps. Not the photo, but it was Suniel's caption that stole the show. "Bicep dikhane ke liye kuch bhi karega' days," the actor wrote, with a bicep emoji.

On the professional front, Suniel was recently seen in Sanjay Gupta' s film "Mumbai Saga". The film, which had a theatrical release, starred John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Kajal Agarwal, Prateik Babbar and Mahesh Manjrekar. He was recently starred in Telugu film "Mosagallu".

Meanwhile, Suniels son Ahaan Shetty is all set to make his big Bollywood debut opposite Tara Sutaria in the film 'Tadap.' Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the first poster of the film was shared by none other than Suniel Shetty's dear friend and actor Akshay Kumar. He took to Twitter and announced Ahaan's entry in the industry through the image of his poster.

Reportedly, Tadap will also feature--Suniel Shetty, Sikander Kher and Amit Sadh among others.

