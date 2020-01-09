Newly-married Nehha Pendse's husband Shardul Bayas has kids from his two failed marriages

Nehha Pendse with husband Shardul Bayas

TV actress and Bigg Boss 12 participant Nehha Pendse took a plunge on January 5, 2020. The actress got married ina close-knit wedding ceremony with her longtime beau Shardul Singh Bayan. It was a traditional Maharashtrian wedding. Pictures of Nehha in her bridal avatar are all over the internet and we just can't take off our eyes from her ethereal beauty.

Post-wedding in an interview with an entertainment portal, Nehha said that Shardul is a divorcee and has kids. The actress also went on to say that even she has been in two-three relationships before finally deciding to spend her life with Shardul.

Nehha said that Shardul has two daughters from his previous failed marriages. Singing praise of her husband, Nehha said that Shardul is full of positivity. She is impressed with her ability to balance everything close to perfect. The actress added that Shardul has never hidden about his past life from her.

Nehha made her relationship official with Shardul last year in August. She shared a picture of them on Instagram.

Reportedly, the duo will be going on a honeymoon in April.

Check out their pictures below:

From their engagement

And, the kiss of love