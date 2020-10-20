Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEHAKAKKAR Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh's 'roka' video goes viral. Seen yet?

Neha Kakkar is finally getting married to her beau Rohanpreet Singh and we can't keep calm. A few days back, certain pictures of the popular singer went viral that were being claimed from her roka ceremony. However, today Neha as well as Rohanpreet took to their respective social media handles to share an inside video from the day when their parents met. And now here's a treat for all the Nehearts. The 'Kaala Chashmah' singer has finally shared her Roka video and it has all our hearts. Taking to Instagram, Neha herself shared a glimpse from inside her ceremony and wrote, "#NehuDaVyah Video releases Tomorrow till then here’s a small Gift for My NeHearts and #NehuPreet Lovers. Here’s Our Roka ceremony clip!! I Love @rohanpreetsingh and Family Thank you Mrs Kakkar and Mr. Kakkar Hehe.. I mean Mom Dad Thank youu for throwing the best event."

In the video, both Neha and Rohanpreet can be seen happily making their way into the event. They look adorable together in their beautiful outfits as they dance and walk hand in hand. Neha on one hand looked sizzling in her pink and green attire while Rohanpreet looked dapper in her sherwani and pink safa. The video was also shared by Rohanpreet on Instagram.

Meanwhile, both of them shared another video today. Neha captioned it, "The day he made me meet His Parents and Family. Love You @rohanpreetsingh. #NehuPreet" while the man wrote, "She came home for the first time, I can’t explain in words what this day meant to me It’s like I got whole world holding my hand I taan baut Zyada Love you ho gaya tere naal Nehuuuu.. Love you till the infinity ends My Queen My Everything!!!!!"

The reports claim that the two of them are all set to get hitched in a registered marriage ceremony on October 22, two days before their wedding ceremony in Delhi on October 24. Meanwhile, their wedding card also went viral a few days back that revealed deets about their reception that will take place on October 26 at The Amaltas, near Mohali in Punjab.

Neha and Rohanpreet's first song titled Nehu Da Vyah, will be out on October 21.

After the two announced their song, there was a lot of confusion going on regarding whether the two are really getting married or it's just a publicity gimmick. However, singer-actor Aditya Narayan confirmed the same in an interview as he said, "I would have loved to attend Neha and Rohanpreet’s wedding, but the wedding is happening in Delhi. I have a bad shoulder injury and I am not sure if I can make it. But almost everyone from Indian Idol, including Vishal sir (Dadlani) and Himesh Reshammiya are going to attend the wedding."

Speaking about the couple, the two met each other on the sets of Neha's song 'Diamond Da Challa.' Turns out, its going to be true for Neha!

