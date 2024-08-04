Neha Bhasin is suffering from PMDD-OCPD, shares note on social media | Read Post

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Neha Bhasin is suffering from PMDD-OCPD

Bollywood's well-known singer Neha Bhasin has recently upset fans with one of her posts. She has shared a note on social media and shared information about suffering from premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) and obsessive-compulsive personality disorder (OCPD). She also revealed that her doctor has told her that she suffering from fibromyalgia. The singer also shared that she had not feeling healthy for a long time.

Neha shared the note and told the disease

Neha Bhasin shared a post on social media and wrote, 'I want to say a lot, but I really don't know where to start or how to sum up the helpless hell I am experiencing. After knowing for years that something is wrong. Finally, today the diagnosis happened with more medical awareness. (2 years on paper, I've known since I was 20)' which led to getting the right treatment for mental and hormonal disorders. With all this came a big realization and then the acceptance that at least for now my nervous system feels broken.'

She further revealed her symptoms and wrote that it included fatigue, body pain, mental anguish, anxiety, monthly depression, sleep problems etc. Neha Bhasin also wrote how she kept finding solace in abstinence through yoga, journaling and other methods. She further wrote, 'My monthly PMDD still finds a way to throw me into the same old dark pit or dig many new ones. Is this my failure? My OCPD asks. It flares up what my doctor calls fibromyalgia, which I am now also accepting.'

The singer said, 'I have exercised. I have danced and performed with pain for years, thinking I am just tight and hence feel more stretched. My doctor has told me not to do anything for some time.' At the end of the note, she wrote that she was in a lot of pain.

Also Read: Sana Makbul's rumoured boyfriend confirms relationship, breaks silence on their wedding plans