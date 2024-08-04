Sana Makbul's rumoured boyfriend confirms relationship, breaks silence on their wedding plans

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sana Makbul with her rumoured boyfriend Srikanth

Sana Maqbool has won the trophy of Bigg Boss OTT Season 3. She not only won the trophy but also a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh. Sana defeated Naezy in the top 2. Several internet users even named their friendship as love. But do you know that the actress has a rumoured boyfriend, who was seen supporting her in the finale? Yes! you read that right Sana Maqbool is dating a businessman Srikant Buredi, with whom she has been spotted many times. And now, post her Bigg Boss OTT 3 win, Srikanth has confirmed their relationship.

Sana and Srikanth!

After the Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale, Sana's boyfriend, Srikanth, came with his car full of flowers to greet her and celebrate her victory as they drove out of Film City. When reporters gathered around her car to inquire about Srikanth and his preparations for marriage, the businessman replied that while their union is undoubtedly planned (humari shaadi zaroor hogi), it won't happen in two months. Instead, it would take a little longer to organise. Let us tell you that Srikant is the founder of Value Leaf. It is a leading company, which is known for its contribution in various fields.

Bigg Boss OTT 3

It is worth noting that before the finale, many singers performed in the Bigg Boss OTT 3 party, including the names of artists like Shibani Kashyap, Nikita Gandhi, Meet Brothers, Sanju Rathore and Nakash Aziz. At the same time, when Meet Brothers performed, Sana Maqbool looked happy and said that she would ask them to perform at the wedding. After this, fans were seen speculating that the actress would get married soon. But seems like now the couple is open to talk about their love for each other in public.

