Kishore Kumar Birth Anniversary: When a skeleton destroyed Abhas Kumar Ganguly's biggest dream

Whose songs bring a smile to the face, whose craze is also among the new generations, today is the birthday of such an all-rounder artist Kishore Kumar. For the unversed, the legend was a resident of Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh. After he died in Mumbai, his last rites were performed in his birthplace Khandwa itself. But do you know that one of his last wishes remained unfulfilled? Kishore Kumar, who lived a life of vivaciousness and cheerfulness, wanted to settle in Khandwa among his loved ones and amidst the culture of Malwa. Kishore Da was hugely inspired and moved by Venice. So much so that he wanted to give his ancestral house in Khandwa the look of a house like Venice. But the skeleton found during the excavation shattered his dream. He left this world with this wish in his heart.

Kishore Kumar's heritage home

Kishore Kumar's lifestyle was different from everyone else. Love, tragedy, drama, action, every style remained associated with his life till the end. Kishore Da had a dream. He wanted to build a house like Venice in his native city Khandwa. The dream was shattered when a skeleton was found as soon as the work started. He had also asked the workers to dig a canal around the bungalow, this digging continued for months, but there was a stir when a scary hand of a skeleton was found in the middle, then the workers ran away from there and Kishore Da's dream was shattered.

Kishore's heart used to beat in Khandwa

Kishore da lived in Mumbai, but his heart kept beating to come to Khandwa. He was always eager to eat dahi bade, poha and milk-jalebi here. In the records of the Municipal Corporation, Kishore Kumar's bungalow is in the name of his father Kunjilal Ganguly. Elder Sitaram had been guarding the bungalow for about 44 years. Moreover, reports suggest that many times Kishore's family living in Mumbai was informed to maintain the bungalow, but no one showed interest.

