Vikrant Massey gets into heated argument with Roadies fame Raghu Ram on sets, video goes viral | WATCH

Vikrant Massey's fight with Roadies fame Raghu Ram goes viral

Vikrant Massey is one of the few successful stars, who started their journey from TV and took over Bollywood. Vikrant, who once played a side role on TV, turned to OTT and Bollywood. Recently, the actor was in the headlines for his brilliant performance in '12th Fail'. His performance in this film was highly praised and he also won the Filmfare Best Actor Award for '12th Fail'. But, meanwhile, the actor is in the news for some other reason. A video of Vikrant Massey is going viral on social media, in which Raghu Ram, who has hosted 'Roadies', is seen quarrelling with him. People are surprised to see this video of both and want to know the reason behind the fight between the two.

Vikrant Massey gets angry at Raghu Ram

In the video, Vikrant Massey is seen on a set and Raghu Ram is also seen with him. It seems as if both are preparing for a shoot. In the video, Vikrant says, 'Yaar Arjun, if he keeps talking nonsense like this, I am leaving.' Hearing this, Raghu gets angry and says, 'You won't be able to do it every time, get out of here. I will say whatever I want to say. Go home.' In response, Vikrant says, 'What do you think of yourself? Today I am here, that's why you are also here.' After this, Raghu Ram gets angry and throws the food on the ground and goes away abusing. Seeing Raghu like this, Vikrant says, 'This is how he is, crazy.'

After watching the video, users are giving different reactions to it. Some say that this is a publicity stunt, while some are calling it real and targeting Raghu Ram. One user commented, 'I am imagining Vikrant saying - Abe O.. Chambal ka hun samjha.' Another wrote, 'Did you call Guddu Bhaiya?' There are more such comments on the video, in which users are guessing that the video is scripted and might soon turn out to be an ad of a food brand.

Vikrant Massey will be seen in Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba

Talking about the work front, Vikrant Massey is now in the news for his upcoming film 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba', which will be released on Netflix on August 9. Taapsee Pannu is in the lead role in the film and Sunny Kaushal will also be a part of it. Apart from this, actors like Jimmy Shergill, and Aditya Srivastava will also be seen in important roles in the film.

