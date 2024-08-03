Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao groove to 'Aayi Nai' song from Stree 2 with Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shraddha, Rajkummar dance with Pawan Singh on 'Aayi Nai' song

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, currently promoting their highly anticipated horror-comedy 'Stree 2,' have teamed up with Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh for a lively reel. The video showcases the trio dancing to the song 'Aayi Nai,' which is rapidly gaining popularity online.

In a new Instagram reel shared on Saturday by Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Maddock Films, Jio Studios, and Saregama India, the actors are seen dancing energetically with Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh. Their lively and fun performance to the song 'Aayi Nai' has thrilled fans and boosted anticipation for the upcoming film.

‘Aaj ki raat’ song:

Before this song, the movie's first song, ‘Aaj Ki Raat,’ was released. Sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and composed by the talented duo Sachin-Jigar, the track is choreographed by Vijay Ganguly. In the song, Tamannaah Bhatia sets the stage on fire with her dance moves. Dressed in a stunning green outfit, she captivates the people of Chanderi.

About Stree 2:

The upcoming film is set to revisit the spooky yet comedic realm where the infamous Stree still haunts men. The original 'Stree,' released in 2018, was a major success. The sequel is scheduled to hit theatres this August. The phrase 'Oo Stree Kal Aana' from the movie has become a popular meme.

The film's music also gained significant attention with tracks like 'Milegi Milegi' and 'Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe'. Amar Kaushik has directed both parts. 'Stree 2' will hit the theatres on August 15.

(with ANI inputs)

ALSO READ: IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack teaser: Vijay Varma starrer thriller series locks release date | WATCH

ALSO READ: Fardeen Khan shares emotional note ahead of Khel Khel Mein's release