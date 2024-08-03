IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack teaser: Vijay Varma starrer thriller series locks release date | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM TEASER Netflix series IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack's teaser is unveiled on social media,

Netflix finally unveiled the much-awaited teaser of upcoming thrilling series titled IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack. Starring Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Kumud Mishra, Amrita Puri, Patralekhaa, Dia Mirza and Manoj Pahwa in key roles, IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack is set to land on the platform on August 29. The story of the series is based on the real-life incident of a hijack of Indian Airlines Airbus A300, travelling from Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport to IGI Airport in New Delhi.

Watch the teaser:

''188 onboard, and the entire nation held at gunpoint. Based on true events - IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, a limited series, arrives on August 29, only on Netflix!'' the streaming platform wrote in the caption along with the teaser.

As per the makers, the "six-episode series thrusts you into the nerve-wracking reality faced by passengers and crew trapped at 30,000 feet. With every moment steeped in tension, the series follows a relentless team in India racing against time, deciphering the hijackers' ominous demands, and fighting against the odds to ensure the safe return of everyone on board."

A couple of months ago, the makers of the thriller series made cast announcment and shared a short video on social media.

About the real-life incident

IC-814 was hijacked by five terrorists on December 24, 1999, 40 minutes after it took off from Kathmandu. The aircraft carrying about 180 passengers remained hostage for seven days and flew from Kathmandu to Amritsar and then to Lahore. It was re-fuelled in Lahore and left for Dubai. From Dubai, it went to Taliban-controlled Kandahar. After seven days of negotiations with the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led Indian government, hijackers released all the passengers on December 31, 1999.

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul recalls 42 days journey inside BB House

Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT 3 Grand Finale Highlights: Sana Makbul lifts trophy, takes home Rs 25 lakh as prize money