Fardeen Khan shares emotional note ahead of Khel Khel Mein's release

Khel Khel Mein will release in cinemas on August 15.

After featuring in the Netflix series, Heeramandi, Fardeen is all set to make his theatrical comeback after 14 long years with multi-starrer flick Khel Khel Mein. Excited about his return to the big screen, Fardeen took to his Instagram handle on Saturday and shared an emotional note with his fans. In his post, he shared a video of himself with the other lead cast of Khel Khel Mein including Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk and Aditya Seal.

Check out the video:

''I’m absolutely thrilled to share the trailer for “Khel Khel Mein” with all of you! This moment is incredibly special and deeply emotional for me as it marks my first theatrical release in 14 years. Returning to the big screen has been a journey filled with nostalgia, excitement, and gratitude,'' he wrote.

The film is directed by Mudassar Aziz and coincidently he was the director of Fardeen Khan's last theatrical release, Dulha Mil Gaya, in 2010. Mentioning about this coincidence, he added, ''Working on this film with Mudassar Aziz (aka “MA”) has been incredible, bringing back so many cherished memories from Dulha Mil Gaya which ironically was also my last theatrical release. MA’s vision and dedication has made this project special for all of us and I feel incredibly fortunate to be a part of it. To our entire cast and crew, whose talent and passion have brought this story to life in the most beautiful way, each one of you has added a unique touch to the film, making it a joy to work together. I will forever be grateful for the warmth, love and respect shown to me during the making, you’ll made me feel so welcome having been away for so long. Thank you.''

In his post, he also expressed gratitude to his fans for their love and support and added, ''To my family, friends, and fans—your unwavering support over the years has been my strength. This return wouldn’t have been possible without your love and encouragement. I hope Khel Khel Mein resonates with you and brings as much joy to your hearts as it has to ours.''

