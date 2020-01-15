Neena Gupta wishes to change this one thing if she could go back in time

Bollywood actress Neena Gupta is all set to be seen in Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Panga but before that there's something that she would want to change if given a chance to travel back in time. In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, she revealed that she would not have a child outside wedlock if she was given a chance. For the unversed, she is a single mother of her daughter and popular designer, Masaba Gupta. She was born when Neena was in a relationship with former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards in the eighties.

Talking about the same, Neena said, “I would not have a child outside marriage. Every child needs both parents. I was always honest with Masaba, so it did not affect our relationship, but I know she suffered.” Masaba keeps on sharing throwback pictures with father Vivian on their social media.

Talking about how her daughter helps her in fashion, she said, “Masaba has helped me break some taboos, like wearing off-white with white or sneakers with a fancy gown. She’s given me the confidence to carry off stuff, which looks nice. It’s important that you are not embarrassed when you try something new.”

Neena and Masaba

Vivian Richards went on to marry Miriam while Neena decided to get married to chartered accountant Vivek Mehra. Her daughter Masaba married filmmaker Madhu Mantena in 2015 but they announced divorce in 2019 to which she said, "I just told her 'soch lo', then, I was respectful of her decision."

On the work front, apart from Panga, Neena will also be seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and will share screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana and Gajraj Rao again. Her another film directed by chef turned filmmaker Vikas Khanna, titled The Last Color was listed in the feature films eligible for the 2019 Academy Awards in the Best Picture category.

