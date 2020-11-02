Monday, November 02, 2020
     
Neena Gupta wishes daughter Masaba on birthday with adorable throwback pic

Neena Gupta has shared an adorable picture of her daughter Masaba Gupta on her birthday.

New Delhi Published on: November 02, 2020 12:41 IST
Neena Gupta wishes daughter Masaba on birthday with
Neena Gupta wishes daughter Masaba on birthday with adorable throwback pic

 

Badhai ho actor Neena Gupta has shared an adorable picture of her daughter Masaba Gupta on her birthday. Neena took to her Instagram to share a cute throwback picture of young Masaba clinging to her mother’s face. "Happy birthday my child," Neena captioned the picture. 

Neena Gupta's post soon got flooded with love from fans and followers. A user wote “What a beautiful snap. Happy birthday, Masaba. You are indeed blessed that you have such a strong mother.” While another said "Happy birthday to the strong child of a strong mother. You two are certainly an amazing team."

“Such adorable pictures. Neena Ji you look so so beautiful ever gorgeous lady n cute child,” read a comment. "Love u both," said a fan.

Calling Masaba an inspiration, a user stated "Happy birthday Masaba. Stay blessed. You are an inspiration an institution in yourself. May you shine more in your life."

Masaba, who turned 31 on Monday had celebrated it with a party on Sunday night. Posting the celebration update, Rhea Kapoor shared a video from the small party at home on Instagram. 

India Tv - Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Kapoor shared a video from Masaba's Birthday party  

 

Meanwhile, Masaba took to her Instagram Stories and joked of waking up at 7.45 am on her birthday. "Why on earth am I awake so early on my birthday. Cant's even eat cake at 745 it's shameful," she said.

India Tv - masaba Gupta

Masaba took to her Instagram Stories and joked of waking up at 7.45 am on her birthday

Masaba is a fashion designer and recently made her acting debut with her mother in Netflix series Masaba Masaba. The show was semi-autobiographical.

