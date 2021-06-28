Neena Gupta blasts at trolls who questioned the attire she wore while visiting lyricist Gulzar

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEENA GUPTA Neena Gupta blasts at trolls for questioning attire she wore while visiting lyricist Gulzar

Actress turned author Neena Gupta recently released her autobiography Sach Kahun Toh on June 14. In order to gift her book to the celebrated lyricist, Gulzar Neena visited his home. She shared the video of the same on her Instagram. Where many celebrities such as Anil Kapoor and Maanvi Gagroo dropped their love some people trolled her for her choice of attire.

Users trolled her for wearing a co-ord set. One of them wrote, “Gulzar sahab k pass aap gaye the wo time aapko saadi pehen kr jana chahiye tha…sorry….kyuki Gulzar sahab Gulzar sahab hai.” Another mentioned the evils of ‘Western’ culture, and wrote, “Age ke hisab se chalo madam.”

Neena didn't mince any words when trolls targetted her. In an interview to ET Times, Neena spoke about these abrasive comments and said that she failed to understand trolling. “I fail to understand when anybody writes that I have been trolled for this. It’s plain rubbish. What’s the definition of ‘trolling’? Doesn’t it mean that several people are criticising you? Look at the amount of praises I’ve received. Should I really even bother about just 2 or 4 people?”

She doesn’t think it’s worth giving much attention to the haters. “Why? Why should I give any importance to 2 to 4 people when they comprise of just a scanty per cent which is in contrast to those who’ve loved me for this?” She asked.

On the work front, Neena Gupta, who was seen in the OTT-released film "Sardar Ka Grandson", will soon be seen in Kabir Khan's cricket drama "83" and Rensil D'Silva's thriller "Dial 100".