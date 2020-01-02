Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya return as newly-engaged couple from Dubai. See photos

Hottie Natasa Stankovic and Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya are now officially engaged and we can't keep calm. The duo was in news for quite some time because of their alleged relationship but on the very first day of the new year, they made it official through the rings. The couple took to their respective Instagram handle to share pictures and videos from their Dubai vacation where Hadik proposed his lady love in the presence of his bhai and bhabhi-- Krunal Pandya-Pankhuri Sharma. Well after all the celebration, they are back in the town and were captured by the paparazzi at the airport.

As soon as they step out at the airport, everyone wanted to catch a glimpse of the glow at the couple's faces. Natasa was spotted wearing a red velvet tracksuit while Hardik wore a printed shirt and black trousers. Not only them, even Krunal and wife Pankhur were also clicked as they returned from Dubai. Have a look:

Hardik, on New Year's eve, took to Instagram to share a picture with Natasa and wrote, “Starting the year with my firework.”

Just hours after this picture was uploaded, we caught hold of him with a proposal ring on a private cruise. He went down on his knees and proposed the model-actress and she nodded in agreement. The moments were captured and shared by the couple on Instagram. Hardik captioned the pictures as, "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged." While Natasa wrote, "Forever yes."

Soon their pictures were flooded with congratulatory wishes from fans and friends. Even their exes Urvashi Rautela and Aly Goni gave out their best wishes. For the unversed, Natasa has done songs like Mehbooba, DJ Wale Babu etc.

