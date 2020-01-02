Guess how Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya's exes Aly Goni, Urvashi Rautela reacted to their engagement news

Just the first day of the new year 2020 and everyone got the gift of the news of cricketer Hardik Pandya and girlfriend Natasa Stankovic’s engagement. The duo was dating each other for quite some time now and on January 1, 2020, they took it as an opportunity to put a ring on each other’s fingers in Dubai and announce 'main tera tu meri jaane saara Hindustan.' Celebratory wishes pour in from both the Netizens and the celebrities, but two notable names were those of their exes Aly Goni and Urvashi Rautela who sent out their love for the duo.

Natasa and Hardik shared pictures and videos from their private engagement ceremony that took place on a cruise in the presence of Bhaiya and Bhabhi Krunal Pandya-Pankhuri Sharma. Soon, Urvashi, with whom the cricketer was in news shared the couple’s picture and wrote, “Best wishes on your engagement @hardikpandya93 May your relationship always be filled with lots of love and happiness. On your engagement, I wish you both a wonderful life and an everlasting love. If you need anything, I am here to help.”

Urvashi Rautela wishes Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic

Urvashi and Hardik

Not only Urvashi, even Yeh Hai Mohhabatein fame Aly with whom Natasha was in a romantic relationship with commented on their picture with hearts. The ex-flames were also seen in dance reality show Nach Baliye 9. Have a look at how the actor reacted:

Aly Goni wishes Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic

On the eve of New Year, Hardik took to Instagram to share a picture with his lady love and captioned it as, “Starting the year with my firework.” Also check out their engagement pictures and videos:

Coming back to their relationship rumours, there were speculations of the two being in a relationship and not only this a report even claimed that the DJ Wale Babu actress has met Hardik's parents and they often go out on dinner dates. Meanwhile, watch out Natasa grooving on her songs here:

