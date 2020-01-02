From Mehbooba to Aiyo Ji, a list of Natasa Stankovic and her dance numbers that can set your party mood

Thursday, January 02, 2020
     
Move over DJ Waley Babu, Hardik Pandya's Serbian girlfriend Natasa Stankovic has even done an item number with Govinda.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 02, 2020 13:24 IST
Natasa Stankovic

 A list of Natasa Stankovic's Bollywood dance numbers

Serbian model and Bollywood diva Natasa Stankovic has set social media on fire after her engagement with cricketer Hardik Pandya. The duo were rumoured to be dating for quite some time and on the first day of 2020, they took to Instagram to make it official.  Natasa shared glimpses of her special moments on social media and wrote, ''Forever yes''.

Forever yes 🥰💍❤️ @hardikpandya93

For those unversed, Natasa came to Mumbai in 2012 and debuted in Bollywood with a special song in Prakash Jha's 2013 film Satyagraha. Natasa participated in Bigg Boss 8 and then, Nach Baliye 9 with her ex Aly Goni, a TV actor. Natasa has also featured in several advertisements as well. 

She is not just popular because of her gorgeous looks and hot body but also her killer moves. Natasa has several dance numbers to her credit. She has done item numbers for films like The Body, Fukrey Returns, FryDay, Yaaram and others. From Govinda, Emraan Hashmi to Fukrey Boys, Natasa has made everyone groove.

Here's a list of Natasa's popular dance numbers which can set you party mood right. While you enjoy these tracks, don't forget to congratulate the lovely couple, in case you haven't.

Let's start with her debut (Aiyo Ji from Satyagraha)

 

Her Tamil debut

 

Baby Mera Thumka 

 

Jimmy Choo with Govinda

Shaking a leg with Govinda is not an easy job. Natasa matched the steps quite well

 

O Meri Mehbooba with Fukreys


 

Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Reloaded

Emraan Hashmi stars in this rehashed version of old chartbuster from 2006 film Aksar, which originally featured him. 


 

Any list is incomplete without 'DJ Waley Babu Mere Gana Chala Do'

