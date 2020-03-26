Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya cuddle up with pooch and we can't have enough of their adorable picture

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya announced their engagement on January 1 this year.

Former Bigg Boss contestant Natasa Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya are utilising the 21-day lockdown to spend quality time with each other. Natasa took to Instagram to share a loved-up photo of the two cuddling up with their pet dog on bed. “#stayhomestaysafe #quarantine @hardikpandya93,” she captioned the photo.

As soon as she shared the photo, their fans went gaga. The post was flooded with adorable comments.“My babies,” an Instagram user wrote. “Made for each other,” another commented. “Omggg you guysssss,” another wrote. Many also dropped heart emojis on the post.

Hardik and Natasa are currently in self-isolation together, along with his brother Krunal Pandya and sister-in-law Pankhuri Sharma. After a brief hush-hush romance, the duo got engaged in Dubai on New Year 2020. The cricketer proposed his ladylove on a yacht, with a live band playing romantic songs in the background.

Sharing photos and videos of their private engagement on social media, Hardik wrote, “Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged,” while Natasa's post was captioned, “Forever yes @hardikpandya93.”

Earlier in an interview, Hardik’s father Himanshu Pandya said that their engagement took them by surprise. “Natasa is a very nice girl, and we have met her in Mumbai on a number of occasions. We knew that they were going on a vacation to Dubai, but had no clue that they were going to get engaged. This took us by surprise. We came to know about it after they got engaged,” he had said.