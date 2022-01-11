Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HRITHIK ROSHAN 'My heart is full..': Hrithik Roshan thanks fans for birthday wishes

India's favourite superhero Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter to thank his fans, friends and family for all the wishes on his birthday on January 10. His tweet read, "My heart is full of all the love & warmth that I've received. The phone calls, messages, online posts and gestures have me overwhelmed. I THANK YOU ALL from the bottom of my heart."

He further added, "Here's to another spin around the Sun, together. My prayers for the health & safety of all you beautiful people. Stay blessed."

Earlier, to treat his fans with a special birthday present, the makers of his upcoming film Vikram Vedha released the first look of Hrithik from the film in which Hrithik can be seen in an intense avatar with a raw and rusty look.

"Here's wishing Hrithik Roshan a very happy birthday! Delighted to present the first look of Vedha in #VikramVedha. Hitting the cinemas worldwide on 30th September 2022. #VedhaFirstLook #VikramVedha #HappyBirthdayHrithikRoshan #hrithikroshan." shared the makers of the film.

Hrithik too shared the post on his verified Instagram account and captioned it as 'Vedha'.

Earlier, Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan had also shared a love-filled video of Hrithik with his sons Hridaan and Hrehaan and called him the best dad ever. She wrote, “Happy Happy birthday Rye.. You are an amazing Dad.. Ray n Ridz are so sooo lucky to have you as theirs.. May all your dreams and wishes come true today n always bigggg hug! #fathersongoals”.

'Vikram Vedha' is produced by T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and YNOT Studios. It is scheduled to hit the screens on September 30, 2022.

Meanwhile, Hrithik will also be seen in 'Fighter' opposite Deepika Padukone.

