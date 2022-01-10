Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/HRITHIKROSHAN Hrithik Roshan welcomes puppy 'Mowgli' on his birthday, introduces new family member on Instagram

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is celebrating his 48th birthday today ie on Monday. On one hand, the internet is filled with wishes while on the other hand people are talking about his new 'Vikram Vedha' look. Not just this but the actor just a day before his big day, gave everyone another reason to discuss him. It was none other than his new puppy named 'Mowgli.' Yes, that's true! Taking to the platform, the 'Krrish' star shared a video of his new family member and introduced him to his fans and followers. Hrithik, in the clip, was seen enjoying the company of the pup as he nibbled the actor's toe, pranced around and later went on to rest.

Alongside the video he shared, Hrithik wrote in the caption, "Hello world - its me Mowgli!! Atleast that’s what my hooman calls me - I was found under a car by the lovely Rosy who takes care of so many like me - thanks you miss for making the world a better place for the furry folk - now then, guess I’ll be seeing a lot more of you guys - be sure to say hi when you see me :) #adopted #indiepup #indianindies #dogsofinstagram #arenticute."

Have a look:

As soon as he shared the post, a number of comments started pouring in from not just fans but also fellow celebrities. Kriti Sanon wrote, "Paw-dorable!!!" while Tiger Shroff commented, "Omg sooo cute." Varun Dhawan said, "Best best best decision" while Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Best decision ever ! Hi Mowgli."

Meanwhile, a number of wishes poured in for Duggu on his special day. Hrithik's director-father Rakesh Roshan took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture in which he can be seen sharing smiles with his son. Further, he wrote, "Happy birthday Duggu my sun. keep shining as always, you are my pride and joy a son after my own heart.@hrithikroshan."

Pinkie Roshan also took to her Instagram handle and shared a candid picture with her son. She also penned a long note, appreciating her son and showering love on him. She wrote, "The moon the son the mother and her son happy birthday Duggu you were born to give life to others you live to see people live better your hands never take only give your eyes can bring out emotions in everyone your heart is so pure that lead people to follow the path of truth your speech problem was a challenge to overcome YOU are an institution in yourself you inspire millions and millions love you right back stay blessed always is my earnest prayer to the Universe happy birthday. A star was born 10-1-74."

Earlier, Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan had also shared birthday wishes on social media.