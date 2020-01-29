Mrunal Thakur or Nupur Sanon, who will Akshay Kumar romance in Bell Bottom?

Actor Akshay Kumar is super busy these days as he has a lot of projects coming up including Sooryavanshi, Bachchan Pandey, Laxxmi Bomb, Prithviraj, and others. One amongst them will be 'roller-coaster spy ride' Bell Bottom that is slated to release in April 2020. Talking about the leading lady in the film, there were reports that the actor would be seen romancing Mrunal Thakur but now it seems as if the film will mark the Bollywood debut of Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur. Yes, the latest reports state that Nupur who was last seen in a music video Filhall opposite the Good Newwz actor will be seen romancing Kumar in the film.

A latest report in Pinkvilla stated that Ms junior Sanon will play the role of Akshay's wife in the film and will have a strong character. A source informed the portal about the same and said, "While there have been talks about Mrunal Thakur being approached for Bell Bottom, the reports are mere rumours. She was never even approached for the role. In fact, Nupur Sanon has already been finalised to play the role which is said to be a significant one. Her look test is already done and with Fillhall being loved so much, this seems like an exciting time for her to foray into showbiz. Nupur has already been prepping herself for the big break."

However, nothing has been confirmed by the actors or the production house yet!

Just a few days back, Akshay announced the postponed date of the film and tweeted: "I know there are enough memes out there about me clashing with myself one day but January 22, 2021, is not that day. Bell Bottoms will now release on April 2, 2021."

Bell Bottom is directed by Ranjit Tewari and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jacky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani. Meanwhile, have a look at Nupur and Akshay's chemistry here:

