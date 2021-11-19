'Money rain': Gujarati folk singer showered with bucketful of cash in viral video; netizens say 'Waah Didi'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/URVASHI RADADIYA 'Money rain': Gujarati folk singer showered with bucketful of cash in viral video

A Gujarati folk singer named Urvashi Radadiya has become a social media sensation after her video from her latest performance is going viral on the internet. Well, it is not because of her singing skills but the extravagant sight of her stage which is flooded with cash. The singer herself took to Instagram and shared the video which has now gone viral.

In the video, Radadiya is seen performing on stage with other musicians as a man comes from behind and showers her with a bucketful of cash. The area where she is singing is already carpeted with cash. People seem to be overjoyed with her performance as they continue to shower notes on the singer.

Take a look:

In the caption she thanked everyone for their ‘invaluable love’. She also added the hashtag ‘money rain’. The geo-tag revealed the location of the show which was Ahmedabad.

Several users took to the comments section and bombarded her post with their reactions. One of the users wrote, "Waah Didi." Another said, "Paise h paisa." One of the fans also asked her, "Aatla pisa nu su karo (What will you do with so much money).” Some of them were shocked to see so much money, while others sent across their best wishes to the singer.

Also read: The Rashmika Meal: Fans are doing 'happy dance' as McDonald introduces meal dedicated to actress

For the unversed, Urvashi is a popular singer in Gujarati music industry. She has sung songs such as Dwarika, Bhav Na Fera, Nagar Nand Ji Na Lal and Kasumbi No Rang. She enjoys over two lakh followers on Instagram. Her bio describes her as the ‘queen of Gujarati folk’.

Also read: Thapki Pyar Ki sindoor scene sparks meme fest on Twitter, 'Newton is going to call from his grave'