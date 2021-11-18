The Rashmika Meal: Fans are doing 'happy dance' as McDonald introduces meal dedicated to actress

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MCDONALDSINDIA Rashmika Mandanna

Come 19th November and Rashmika Mandanna’s fans are in for a special treat. McDonald’s India (South and West) has curated a special meal - ‘The Rashmika Meal’, in collaboration with Superstar Rashmika Mandanna to delight her fans. Earlier, the company had announced special meals for Mariah Carey in the US and the BTS Meal across multiple countries. The Famous Orders meal is now making its way to India where McDonald’s India is introducing the Rashmika Meal in the Southern markets of India.

Rashmika has her own unique way of relishing her meal. And now, with ‘The Rashmika Meal’ her fans too can eat it her way. Fans have been pretty excited about the meal and have been sharing their excitement on social media. Take a look:

A video was also shared in which the actress can be seen relishing her favourite things at the outlet. She first likes to bite into the McSpicy Fried Chicken. Then she places the Piri Piri fries inside the McSpicy Chicken Burger and bites into it to spice it up real good. She then takes a huge swig of the refreshing Nimbu Fizz and concludes on a sweet note with a generous bite of the creamy McFlurry. McDonald’s India has also unveiled a TVC that shows Rashmika enjoying her meal in her unique way.

When asked about this association Rashmika Mandanna said, “McDonald’s has been my comfort food for as long as I can remember. I have grown up with the brand. I have always loved to indulge in the Spicy Chicken Burger with Piri Piri fries placed inside it. McFlurry has been another go-to to celebrate all big and small wins of life. I am so excited to share my favourites with everyone.”

‘The Rashmika Meal’ will be available across all McDonald’s restaurants in South India. Customers can order the meal through contactless delivery, contactless takeout, on the go or dine-in.