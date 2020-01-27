'Mission Mangal' director Jagan Shakti hospitalised

Filmmaker Jagan Shakti, who directed Vidya Balan-Akshay Kumar- starrer "Mission Mangal", was hospitalized on Sunday and is recovering, a source close to the director said. As per multiple reports, the filmmaker collapsed while he was with his friends and was rushed to a city hospital.

"Jagan is now well and is recovering," the source told PTI, adding that the filmmaker has a clot in his brain.

"Mission Mangal" was based on real-life scientists, who contributed to India's first interplanetary expedition, Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), launched by Indian Research Space Organisation (ISRO) in 2013.

