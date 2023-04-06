Mira Rajput's doppelganger leaves internet stunned; fans say, ‘Shahid Kapoor wants to know your location'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIALACCOUNTS Mira Rajput's doppelganger leaves internet stunned

Mira Rajput, the wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, is a social media phenomenon. Recently, the internet has discovered her doppelganger amid her online fame. With her newest pictures and videos, Mehak Arora, a digital creator from Mumbai, can remind many social media users of Mira.

After many people likened her to Mira Rajput, the creator shared a parody video. “She looks a lot like Mira in it. They even have the same haircuts and jawlines”. "You look like Mira Rajput," the video read. Mehek has seen sarcastically mimicking phrases such as, "OMG I never noticed. Thank you for this invaluable knowledge."

Take a look at the video,

While sharing the post, the creator further tagged Mira and Shahid. In the caption, she wrote, “@shahidkapoor Yeh sab kya bol rahe h. Dekho na (Shahid Kapoor look what these people are saying).”

Reacting to it, a user commented, “Meko lga ap mira rajput hi ho? And I was like why is she saying that for herself and then I saw your name and I went like…(I thought you are Mira Rajput until I read your name).” Someone also said, “Shayad Kapoor wants to know your location.” “People who are saying that she doesn’t look like Mira, I just compared the profiles and I can’t tell if these two are not the same person,” one more commented.

Mira Rajput hails from New Delhi and she got married to actor Shahid Kapoor. In 2016, the pair welcomed their first child, a daughter named Misha Kapoor. In 2018, they welcomed their baby Zain Kapoor. Mira said she first saw Shahid when she was 16 at a house party of their families' mutual acquaintances. Shahid and Mira's families reconnected a few years afterwards and scheduled a meeting in 2014.

